Blair William & Co. IL Invests $725,000 in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $134,674,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,349,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,173,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,377,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,552,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

BRZE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

BRZE stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $98.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $70.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

