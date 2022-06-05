Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,340 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Stericycle by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 232,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Stericycle by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 135,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Stericycle by 4.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Stericycle by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

SRCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

SRCL stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average is $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.