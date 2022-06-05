Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,250 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEV. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $48.08 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

