Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 183,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 84,552 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $404,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.