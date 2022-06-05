Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.06.

ESS opened at $283.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $275.33 and a one year high of $363.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

