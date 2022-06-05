Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,445,000 after purchasing an additional 62,648 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,106,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,936,000 after purchasing an additional 822,964 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Shares of CM opened at $55.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $51.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.