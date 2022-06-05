Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 401 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $59.35 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $50.96 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average of $75.22.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The company had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $133,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $133,673.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,814 shares of company stock valued at $631,748. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

