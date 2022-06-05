Blair William & Co. IL Has $711,000 Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,379 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $54.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.62. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

AEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

