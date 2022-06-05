iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Holdings Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 127.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 291.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 49,037 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 87.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 808.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE opened at $101.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.98. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

