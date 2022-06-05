Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,520 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

