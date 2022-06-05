Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Denbury were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEN. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Denbury by 14.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,881,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,172,000 after purchasing an additional 240,809 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Denbury by 40.8% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 915,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,324,000 after purchasing an additional 265,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Denbury by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,786,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Denbury by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average of $74.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 3.33. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. Denbury’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

