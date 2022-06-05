Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 20,681 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 204.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,681 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DBX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The company had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $289,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,647,257 shares in the company, valued at $31,825,005.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,586 shares of company stock worth $1,968,511 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

