Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 880,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,199 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total transaction of $69,281.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,437,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,778 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,901 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $630.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $501.69 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $679.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $648.90.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

