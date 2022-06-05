Blair William & Co. IL Has $643,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08.

