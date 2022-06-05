Blair William & Co. IL Buys 639 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.10% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWX. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWX opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

