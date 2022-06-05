Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $660,000 Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 537.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.85, for a total value of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,010.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $1,113,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,830 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UTHR stock opened at $228.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.68 and its 200 day moving average is $193.82. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $236.06.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.78.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

