14,337 Shares in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

ESNT stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.44.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $264.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.09 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 78.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.32%.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Essent Group (Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.