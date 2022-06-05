Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,875,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 153.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

In other news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $279,784.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John David Parker sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $100,327.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 645 shares in the company, valued at $26,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,766 shares of company stock worth $1,692,216 over the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $58.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.29.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $319.46 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Marcus & Millichap Profile (Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.