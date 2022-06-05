Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,150 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 320,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after acquiring an additional 110,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,902,000 after acquiring an additional 110,127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 487,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after acquiring an additional 85,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,946,000 after purchasing an additional 82,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,641,000.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

Shares of FINX opened at $25.11 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $53.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.