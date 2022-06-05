Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,203 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 387,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 102,202 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 141,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,375,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAX opened at $9.71 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $593.48 million, a PE ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

In related news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,012.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

