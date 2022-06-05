Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,940 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. FIL Ltd increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,955,000 after buying an additional 1,797,072 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,654,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,792,000 after buying an additional 290,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,080,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,876,000 after buying an additional 40,165 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,425,000 after buying an additional 349,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,747,000 after buying an additional 98,382 shares in the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLF. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.38.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.23 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.70.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.537 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

