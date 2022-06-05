Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in IDEX were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.90.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $195.16 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $179.30 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

About IDEX (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.