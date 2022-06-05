Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,957 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.3% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $195.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.85 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

