Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $7.86 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,379 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,863,000. Microsoft comprises about 4.7% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $270.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $246.44 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

