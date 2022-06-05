Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 136,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,260,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,021,000 after purchasing an additional 721,529 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 316,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,977,000 after buying an additional 241,803 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $1,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AQN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

NYSE:AQN opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

