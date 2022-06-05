Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,825 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 30,912 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Thermon Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

THR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of THR stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $517.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

