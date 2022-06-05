Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,959 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,476 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.2% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.69.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $270.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $246.44 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

