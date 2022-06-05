ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 691,099 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 18,730 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 7.1% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $232,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.69.

Shares of MSFT opened at $270.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $246.44 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

