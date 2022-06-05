Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.0% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.38 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.85 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.41 and its 200 day moving average is $164.86.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.