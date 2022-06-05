Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,807,447 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 96,863 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.0% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.05% of Microsoft worth $1,280,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $270.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $246.44 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.