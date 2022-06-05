Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Kerrisdale Advisers LLC

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 29,655 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.1% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,735,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 12,722.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,076,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,920,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745,290 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.38 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $123.85 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

