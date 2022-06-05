GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $273,000 in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NVE by 62.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NVE by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVE during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NVE by 209.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVEC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC opened at $48.71 on Friday. NVE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $235.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.14.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 53.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

