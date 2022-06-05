Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NiSource were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

NYSE:NI opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.44%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

