Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $10.95 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,952,000. Apple comprises about 6.6% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $183,007,000 after buying an additional 30,049 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.21.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $145.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.85 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

