Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,036 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $484,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $183,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,273,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $145.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.85 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

