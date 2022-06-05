Tanager Wealth Management LLP Invests $10.68 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,000. Apple accounts for 8.1% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $183,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,049 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 8.0% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.85 and a 52 week high of $182.94.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
