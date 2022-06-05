Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 18,075 Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,075 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Angel Oak Mortgage worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AOMR opened at $14.72 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22.

Angel Oak Mortgage ( NYSE:AOMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.51. Angel Oak Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 15.43% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -141.73%.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director W D. Minami purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $60,236.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon Filson purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,403.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 107,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,315.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,270 shares of company stock worth $687,042.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AOMR shares. UBS Group lowered Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Angel Oak Mortgage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

