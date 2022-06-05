Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 9,744 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,170 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,744 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ opened at $39.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.86. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

In other HP news, Director Bruce D. Broussard purchased 6,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,638 shares of company stock worth $2,332,503 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.