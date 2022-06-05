Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 5,500 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,012,000 after purchasing an additional 119,779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 106,084 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth $2,499,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 72.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

FDP stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $35.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In related news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $62,569.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $126,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,255.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,453 shares of company stock valued at $658,984 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

