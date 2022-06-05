Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Orange were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orange by 440.3% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 558,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 427,405 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orange by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Orange by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 75,871 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORAN opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.3333 per share. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORAN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Orange from €9.00 ($9.68) to €9.50 ($10.22) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

