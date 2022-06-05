Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New $141,000 Investment in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 102,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.14.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

