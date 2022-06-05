Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $215,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLX opened at $138.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.