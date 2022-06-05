Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $215,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.
