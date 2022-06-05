Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,942,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Royal Gold by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after acquiring an additional 22,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 0.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $158.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $116.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.44. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

