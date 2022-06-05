Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,412 Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.29.

OXM stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average is $91.19.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

