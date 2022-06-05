Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,577 Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 73,115 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,360,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,783,000 after acquiring an additional 673,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2,400.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 161,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 155,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.