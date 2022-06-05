Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,608 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,711,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,132 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,215,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,065,000 after acquiring an additional 660,122 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,996,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,353,000 after buying an additional 606,445 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,367,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

