Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 600 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,455,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,850 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $200,637,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $531,493,000 after purchasing an additional 502,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,162,000 after purchasing an additional 321,368 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $121.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.22 and a 200 day moving average of $133.72.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.54.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

