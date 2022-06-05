Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 95.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $73.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.46. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.31 and a 1-year high of $93.82. The firm has a market cap of $844.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $218.58 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

