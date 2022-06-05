Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Badger Meter by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Badger Meter by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BMI shares. TheStreet downgraded Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $74.82 and a one year high of $112.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.47.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.54 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.82%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Badger Meter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.