Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,865 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Poshmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,886,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,311,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Poshmark by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 776,880 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 141,470 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Poshmark by 148.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 644,230 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 384,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Poshmark by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 623,549 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 194,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $21,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,971,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,298,029.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $125,677.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,193.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,313,693 shares of company stock valued at $25,513,709.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46. The company has a market cap of $863.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 0.20. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $49.80.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on POSH shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.82.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

